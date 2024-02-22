Carrier rocket for China's Queqiao-2 arrives at launch site

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The carrier rocket for China's relay satellite Queqiao-2 has arrived at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said on Thursday.

The Long March-8 Y3 carrier rocket will undergo assembly and testing at the launch site, the CNSA added.

As a new generation carrier rocket, Long March-8 uses green and environmentally friendly liquid propellant. The rocket achieved its maiden flight in 2020, filling the gap in China's launch capability of sending payloads of 3 to 5 tonnes to the sun-synchronous orbit.

According to the CNSA, Queqiao-2, which had been transported to the same launch site earlier this month, is scheduled for launch in the first half of 2024.

At present, the facilities at the launch site are in good condition and preparatory work is underway as planned, the agency said.

Queqiao-2, or Magpie Bridge-2, will serve as a relay platform for the fourth phase of China's lunar exploration program, providing communications services for the Chang'e-4, Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7, and Chang'e-8 missions.

