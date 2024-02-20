Factories across China gradually resume operations as Spring Festival holiday ends

Xinhua) 08:12, February 20, 2024

An employee works at an assembly workshop of Hooeasy Smart Technology Co., Ltd. in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 19, 2024. Factories across China have gradually resumed operations as the country's most celebrated holiday Spring Festival ends.

Employees check assembled cars at a workshop of automaker FAW Hongqi in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

An employee works at a chainsaw assembly workshop of Sunseeker Industrial Co., Ltd. in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

Smart robots operate at a workshop of Ronma Solar in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

An employee works at an intelligent plant of truck manufacturer FAW Jiefang in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

Employees work at an intelligent plant of truck manufacturer FAW Jiefang in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

Employees work at an intelligent plant of truck manufacturer FAW Jiefang in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

