China makes 1-2 in uneven bars at Cairo Gymnastics World Cup

Xinhua) 13:37, February 18, 2024

CAIRO, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese gymnast Huang Zhuofan won the gold while her teammate Luo Huan secured the silver in the uneven bars at the 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Cairo on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Huang, who finished fourth at the 2023 worlds in Antwerp, staged an outstanding performance with a perfect landing to lead the contest with a total score of 14.233 points.

The tournament in Cairo offers a new chance for the gymnasts still vying for individual qualification to Paris 2024.

"I am very happy and excited to get this result. My training before the game was quite systematic, and I am also preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics," Huang told Xinhua.

"I will do my best step by step and complete every training session earnestly every day to fulfill my dream of the Paris Olympics," she added.

Luo, 24, who also demonstrated a breathtaking routine, came in second with 13.966 points.

"I think there is still a very good chance for me to join the Paris Olympics, and I am still working hard for it," Luo said.

British gymnast Ondine Achampong, 20, finished third with 13.866 points.

Although China is currently celebrating the Chinese Spring Festival which marks the country's agricultural calendar New Year, Chinese athletes gave up their holidays to prepare for the competition in Cairo, said Ye Sheng, one of the coaches of the Chinese team.

"They worked very hard and we are very happy with their achievements," Ye told Xinhua.

Held at Cairo International Stadium from February 15-18, the 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup has attracted some 293 male and female gymnasts from over 70 countries and regions.

Earlier on Saturday, the first day of finals, DPR Korea's An Chang-ok earned the women's vault gold. Bulgaria's Valentina Georgieva came in second and India's Pranati Nayak finished third.

