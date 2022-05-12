China to send 35 athletes to Gymnasiade 2022

Xinhua) 15:17, May 12, 2022

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China will send a contingent of 35 student athletes to compete at the Gymnasiade Normandy 2022 in France, the China School Sports Federation said on Thursday.

They will compete in nine sports including athletics, swimming and table tennis.

Wang Dengfeng, a senior official with the Ministry of Education, said the biennial event is a good opportunity to showcase the mentality and sports level of contemporary middle school students in China.

"We will go all out for the goal of staying safe and showing excellence and harmony," said Wang.

Known as the largest international multi-sport event for school students aged between 16 and 18, the Gymnasiade was initiated in Germany in 1974.

Gymnasiade Normandy 2022, which will run from May 14 to 22, will draw an estimated 3,500 participants from about 70 countries and regions competing in 20 disciplines.

