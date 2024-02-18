A glimpse of new professions through holiday consumption trends

JINAN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- This winter, Zhu Fen is busy developing culture-themed tours in the city of Qufu in east China's Shandong Province, the birthplace of prominent ancient philosopher Confucius.

Working as a tour guide, Zhu has been engaged in tasks such as designing tour itineraries and routes centering around the Temple and Cemetery of Confucius and the Kong Family Mansion in Qufu, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"Since this winter vacation, we have received a lot of study tour groups from across the country," said Zhu. "Many parents want their children attending such cultural activities to experience and learn traditional culture."

Study tour guide is one of 158 new professions added to the 2022 edition of an official list of recognized occupations in China. As economy develops, and consumption patterns evolve, new types of occupations keep emerging, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. These new professions also include baristas and internet marketers.

Zhang Jing'en, a barista at a coffee shop in downtown Jinan, capital of Shandong, expertly brews a shot of espresso, and carefully pours steamed milk into the espresso to make a cup of latte coffee for her customer. The cafe has been busy during this Spring Festival holiday.

"We've been receiving a lot of customers, especially young people. Some of them come to meet with friends, and some enjoy reading books here," she said.

At Youaiyuncang Hanfu base in Shandong's Caoxian County, tourists purchase a variety of Hanfu, a traditional robe embellished with intricate embroidery, sets of Chinese New Year clothing, and performance costumes, among others. Meanwhile, some 30 internet marketers promote products on e-commerce and short-video platforms through livestreams.

According to Li Zilei, head of the base, Chinese New Year clothing in red color and Mamianqun, a traditional long pleated skirt, are the most sought-after products.

"Many people bought Hanfu as gifts for family members or friends during the Spring Festival," he said, adding that some overseas Chinese have also reached him with willingness to buy Hanfu in bulk.

Wang Shuixiong, a sociology professor from Renmin University of China, said that training talents in these new professions will help promote employment quality, activate the innovation vitality of businesses, and contribute to consumption upgrading, and reciprocally, more professions and business forms will emerge and develop.

