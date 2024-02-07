Chinese automaker BYD launches sales of new EV model in Israel

JERUSALEM, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker BYD on Tuesday began the sales of a new electric vehicle (EV) model in Israel, as announced by the company's Israeli dealership Shlomo Motors.

The model is the electric mid-size fastback sedan BYD Seal, which allows a maximum range of 520 or 570 km, depending on the version, and a speed of up to 180 km/h. It is equipped with an 82.5 kWh battery.

BYD entered the Israeli market in late 2022, and last year topped electric car sales in the country, with 15,145 units sold, according to figures issued by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association.

Most of these units were BYD's subcompact crossover Atto 3, which became the best-selling model in Israel, including gasoline-powered cars.

The electric Seal is the fifth model offered by BYD in Israel, joining the Atto 3, the Dolphin hatchback, the executive sedan Han, and the crossover SUV Tang.

Chinese brands accounted for 60.98 percent of Israel's electric car sales in 2023, with 29,402 units sold, more than double the figure of 13,294 in 2022.

In January, Chinese brands topped Israel's imported passenger car sales, with 8,010 units sold. South Korea was Israel's second-largest supplier of imported cars in the month.

