China attends Int'l Invention Fair in Middle East

Xinhua) 13:45, February 06, 2024

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has attended the 14th International Invention Fair in the Middle East (IIFME) with multiple invention and innovation projects.

The four-day fair, the largest specialized exhibition of inventions and innovations in the Middle East, kicked off here on Sunday, drawing together nearly 200 invention projects from more than 40 countries and regions.

Invited by the fair's organizer, the Kuwait Science Club, the China Association of Inventions (CAI) showcased 10 invention projects covering energy storage, drones, simulation management systems for offshore operations, medicine, and health.

He Zhenfu, head of the Chinese delegation and vice chairman of the CAI, told Xinhua on Monday that the Chinese delegation includes the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Beihang University, Harbin Engineering University, and other universities and enterprises.

He said the delegation aims to step up international cooperation and exchange and promote the commercialization of sci-tech inventions and innovations of Chinese universities and enterprises at the fair.

Alireza Rastegar, the president of the International Federation of Inventors' Associations, hailed IIFME as a great opportunity for inventors and investors to meet and discuss cooperation, which is beneficial for selling and transferring technology inventions.

"Due to China's excellent level of invention and innovation, the attendance of its universities and enterprises proves that this exhibition would be very successful," said Rastegar.

At Sunday's opening ceremony, Adel Mohammed Abdullah Al Adwani, Kuwait's Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said Kuwait aims to establish a financial and economic center based on knowledge and innovation.

Kuwait will support and strengthen international cooperation in invention and innovation, like artificial intelligence, and continue to support long-term investment in various countries, noted the minister.

