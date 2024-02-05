New U.S.-led airstrikes hit Houthi camps in northern Yemen: Houthi TV

Xinhua) 13:33, February 05, 2024

SANAA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- U.S. and British warplanes launched a new wave of airstrikes against Houthi camps in northern Yemen late Sunday, reported the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

The strikes hit targets in Saada province, a Houthi stronghold, and Hodeidah, a strategic Red Sea port city.

In Saada, the strikes hit the eastern part of the provincial capital, also called Saada, and the northern district of Bakim.

In Hodeidah, the strikes targeted camps in Ras Issa, a northwestern coastal district, and the neighboring district of Az-Zaydiyah. Other strikes hit the southern part of the city, which has been the main portal for imported commodities in Houthi-controlled areas.

The U.S. side has not commented on the new airstrikes, which came less than 24 hours after another round of U.S.-British attacks on Houthi camps in areas under their control.

The U.S. Defense Department said in a statement that the previous airstrikes on Saturday night were meant to "further disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to conduct their reckless and destabilizing attacks against U.S. and international vessels lawfully transiting the Red Sea."

Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam said on al-Masirah TV that the U.S. airstrikes would not destroy his group's weapons or limit its military operations and capabilities.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea vowed that his group would launch retaliatory attacks against the U.S. Navy after the U.S. airstrikes hit the group's camps in six northern provinces, including the capital Sanaa.

