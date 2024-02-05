Explainer: How will China promote rural revitalization?

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting rice in a field in Shuangfeng County of Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- With the release of a key official document on Saturday, China has drawn a roadmap for advancing rural revitalization across the board, and for accelerating the building up of its agricultural strength.

The "No. 1 central document" for 2024, the first policy statement released by the central authorities, outlines tasks from ensuring the grain supply and promoting the development of rural industries, to raising the level of rural construction and enhancing rural governance.

It also stresses the need to utilize the experience of the Green Rural Revival Program.

The document highlights two bottom line requirements, three areas for improvement and two fronts to be strengthened, Han Wenxiu, head of the Office of the Central Rural Work Leading Group, said at a press conference on Sunday.

The document underlines that China should maintain the bottom line of safeguarding national grain security and avoiding a large-scale return to poverty.

China's grain output hit a record high of 695.41 million tonnes in 2023. Adequate food supply and inventories provided strong support for the sustained recovery of the economy. However, factors including the grim global grain security situation, the frequent occurrence of natural disasters and a large population base have posed challenges, according to the office.

To these ends, the document puts forward measures including strictly implementing the farmland protection system, strengthening agricultural infrastructure construction, and establishing a modern agricultural management system, among others.

To avoid a large-scale return to poverty, the country should focus on implementing the monitoring and support mechanism for preventing a regression into poverty, strengthening industrial and employment support, and enhancing the internal development momentum of areas and people that have been lifted out of poverty, said Han.

The three areas for improvement refer to enhancing rural industrial development, rural construction and rural governance.

Efforts should be made to adhere to the industrial, quality and green development of agriculture, accelerate the construction of a modern rural industrial system, and turn agriculture into a large modern industry, according to the document

To enhance rural development, the country will focus on improving rural infrastructure, the living environment and public services based on local conditions, and the needs of the rural population, said Han.

He said that improving the rural governance system that combines autonomy, the rule of law and the rule of virtue under the Party's leadership, and ensuring social stability and tranquility in rural areas, are key to rural governance.

Two fronts to be strengthened refer to strengthening the dual drivers of technology and reform in promoting rural revitalization and measures to increase farmers' incomes.

The country will promote scientific and technological innovation and institutional innovation to add impetus and vitality to rural revitalization, take various measures to strengthen vocational skills training for rural migrant workers, and make full use of rural resources to support farmers in increasing their incomes, according to the office.

