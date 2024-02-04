We Are China

Inside the China Online Audiovisual Annual Gala | 'Kangding Love Song'

People's Daily Online) 17:11, February 04, 2024

The 2024 China Online Audiovisual Annual Gala was held on Feb. 3, 2024, showcasing impressive and innovative online audiovisual creations from the past year.

In this clip, Kobuszewski Filip from Poland sings the Chinese song "Kangding Love Song," a traditional folk song of Kangding, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

