Xi says to work with Vietnam's Trong to promote China-Vietnam community with shared future

Xinhua) 16:33, February 02, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that he stands ready to work with the Vietnamese side to promote the China-Vietnam community with a shared future to take root and bear fruits.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to exchange Spring Festival greetings with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)