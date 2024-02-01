China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices

Xinhua) 10:31, February 01, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will raise its retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Thursday, based on recent changes in international oil prices, the country's top economic planner said on Wednesday.

Gasoline and diesel prices will increase by 200 yuan (about 28.15 U.S. dollars) per tonne, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

Under China's current pricing mechanism, the prices of refined oil products are adjusted following changes in international crude oil prices.

China's three biggest oil companies -- the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation, and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- and oil refineries have been directed to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, the commission said.

