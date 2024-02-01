Home>>
Power of the play: Behind-the-scenes look at the Chinese stage adaptation of 'The Shawshank Redemption'
By Liu Ning, Sheng Chuyi, Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 10:24, February 01, 2024
On this episode of See You Again in China, we take you behind the curtains of "The Shawshank Redemption," the Chinese language play version, starring 11 actors from eight countries, including James Clarke from Australia, Andy Friend from the United States, and Mark Rowswell from Canada, all speaking Mandarin in the play, directed by renowned Chinese actor, Zhang Guoli.
