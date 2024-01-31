Township in China's Hunan improves ecology, develops green industries

January 31, 2024

Lianhua township in the Hunan Xiangjiang New Area, Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province has restored the ecological environment and developed green industries, bringing wealth to local people.

In the past, mining activities deteriorated the ecological environment in the township. Over the past 10-plus years, the township has improved the local ecology by taking a range of measures such as shutting down mining enterprises, restoring the once excessively exploited mountains, and dredging rivers.

Huang Shiqi, who was once a mine owner in Wufeng village of the township, left the mining industry and contracted 100 mu (6.67 hectares) of barren land on Lianhua Mountain to plant pomelo and orange trees. He then expanded the area of his orchards and set up a fruit company.

The company now produces over 20 kinds of quality fruits, including yellow peaches, strawberries, navel oranges, and orah mandarins, which is a thick-skinned citrus fruit, in its orchards with a total area of more than 1,000 mu, according to Huang Lianhua, daughter of Huang Shiqi and general manager of the company.

Photo shows a bird's-eye view of Lianhua township in Hunan Xiangjiang New Area, Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province. (Photo courtesy of the government of Lianhua township)

"We have also run an agritainment business to turn our orchards into rural tourism destinations," Huang Lianhua said. At present, the company receives over 200,000 tourist visits every year, with annual sales exceeding 20 million yuan ($2.82 million).

The successful large-scale planting of fruit trees has given Lianhua township confidence to explore green development. In recent years, people in the township have been planting fruit trees and vegetables, and growing turf grasses on hillsides. Various agricultural products from the township have become popular in the market.

In the township’s Dongtang village, there is a 1,000-mu flower base with an attractive array of colorful flowers.

Over 500 varieties of flowers and seedlings have been planted in the flower base, said Xia Baihua, head of the flower base. Blooming flowers in the base attract throngs of tourists.

Before last year’s Spring Festival, Hunan Xiangjiang New Area held a flower fair at the flower base. During the activity, sales of flowers reached 1 million yuan. The flower base is currently preparing for this year's Spring Festival flower fair.

"We have fully utilized local resources to develop green industries such as fruit, flower and tree planting, culture and tourism, the wellness industry and educational tours, and attracted many featured projects, making our township a tourist destination all year round," said Ji Wenbin, Party secretary of Lianhua township.

Culture and tourism enterprises in the township operate businesses including educational tours, B&B hotels, camping, and paragliding.

Improving the rural living environment is an important measure for the government of the township to develop green industries. In 2023, the township built a demonstration area of a high-standard beautiful and livable environment, and eight model villages with a beautiful and livable environment.

In 2023, the collective income of each of the 11 administrative villages in Lianhua township exceeded 500,000 yuan, with that of Dongtang village surpassing 1.14 million yuan.

