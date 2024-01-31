Home>>
U.S. fighter jet crashes off S. Korea's western coast
(Xinhua) 13:31, January 31, 2024
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. fighter jet crashed in waters off South Korea's western coast, Yonhap news agency said Wednesday.
The F-16 fighter of the U.S. Forces Korea crashed in waters near Jikdo island in Gunsan, about 180 km south of the capital Seoul, at around 8:40 a.m. local time (2340 GMT Tuesday).
No casualty was reported as the pilot was reportedly rescued safe.
