China boosts cultivation of talent for elderly care services

Xinhua) 16:56, January 30, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- A guideline on boosting the cultivation of talent for elderly care services has been issued by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and 11 other departments, the ministry said at press conference on Tuesday.

The guideline, the first comprehensive document of its kind, stipulates all-round measures to expand the sources of talent, improve the quality and ability of talent, and enhance guarantee and incentive mechanism, among others.

Addressing the shortage of talent engaging in the elderly care industry, the document proposes to end the restrictions on education, age, status and region when recruiting talent in the industry; strengthen support for employment and entrepreneurship; and attract talent through multiple channels.

It also makes provisions regarding the management, grading and evaluation system of personnel working in the elderly care industry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)