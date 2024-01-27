China's int'l trade in goods, services hits 4.34 trln yuan in December

Xinhua) 10:07, January 27, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's international trade in goods and services totaled 4.34 trillion yuan (or 610.63 billion U.S. dollars) in December 2023, up 2 percent year on year, official data showed Friday.

Exports of goods came in at 2.06 trillion yuan and imports hit 1.65 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 409.9 billion yuan, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

Services exports totaled 228 billion yuan last month, while services imports hit 407.6 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 179.6 billion yuan, according to the administration.

Tourism was the biggest services trade contributor, with a 171.1-billion-yuan trade volume, the data showed.

