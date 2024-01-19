Home>>
Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister to visit China
(Xinhua) 17:05, January 19, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne will pay an official visit to China from January 22 to 28, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
