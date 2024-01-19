Languages

Archive

Friday, January 19, 2024

Home>>

Not a concert but a rocket launch site

(People's Daily App) 15:24, January 19, 2024

This is an audience near the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province. The crowd gathered here on Wednesday to watch China's Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft up and away through the clouds.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories