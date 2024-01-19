Home>>
Not a concert but a rocket launch site
15:24, January 19, 2024
This is an audience near the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province. The crowd gathered here on Wednesday to watch China's Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft up and away through the clouds.
