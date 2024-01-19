Floating B&B hotel brings wealth to local fishermen in S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 13:44, January 19, 2024

"All rooms for the period of Feb. 1 to 16 have been fully booked," said Miao Liangliang, manager of a B&B hotel built on a floating village in Xincun township, Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province.

Miao said the hotel, comprising 24 rooms, generated an impressive revenue of 6.03 million yuan ($838,538) last year.

Photo shows an aerial view of a B&B hotel built on a floating village in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

Xincun township boasts a shoreline stretching about 8 kilometers. For generations, the Tanka people, a community deeply connected to the sea, have resided in houses built on water. Their livelihoods have revolved around the art of fishing.

With the growth of tourism and a surge in tourist arrivals, the traditional way of life and livelihood for the local fishermen started to undergo changes.

More than two decades ago, the local fishermen began venturing into the restaurant business, capitalizing on tourism as a means to increase their income.

They have developed a unique cuisine, which focuses on using seasonal seafood and simple cooking methods to bring out the natural flavors of the ingredients. In particular, the local fish porridge has gained high praise from tourists.

Photo shows a B&B hotel built on a floating village in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

During the peak period, more than 5,000 fishermen from 1,143 households operated fish farms and restaurants. Unfortunately, this led to a significant damage to the ecological environment and natural landscape, discouraging tourists from visiting.

In 2020, Lingshui implemented substantial measures to restore the ecology of its coastal lagoons. A total of 715 fish farms and restaurants were dismantled, and nearly 440,000 square meters of fish farms were cleared, resulting in the creation of 690 mu (460,000 square meters) for ecological restoration.

As a result of these efforts, the coastal lagoons' ecological systems have been effectively managed, leading to a significant improvement in water quality. Unique marine ecosystems such as coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangroves have also been effectively restored.

In early 2021, the local government initiated efforts towards transforming and upgrading existing fish farms into a B&B hotel.

The hotel plays an active role in helping fishermen transition to the B&B hotel industry, involving local fishermen and villagers in its operations, and creating 35 jobs for fishermen seeking alternative employment.

Spanning around 4,600 square meters, the B&B hotel showcases Tanka culture and incorporates marine elements. The uniquely designed shell-shaped and boat-shaped rooms are situated by the sea, offering exclusive access to the ocean.

Since its opening, the hotel has attracted visitors who come to relish the soothing sounds of the sea and partake in beach activities.

"The initial phase of the hotel had only four rooms. By 2023, with the second phase opening, the number of rooms increased to 24. However, even during the peak season, the demand still surpasses supply," said Miao.

Photo shows a B&B hotel built on a floating village in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

The floating B&B hotel not only enhances the tourists' experiences but also creates job opportunities for fishermen, increasing their income sources.

According to data from the local government, the average annual income per fisherman was approximately 36,200 yuan in 2019. By 2022, this figure rose to around 43,300 yuan.

Photo shows a B&B hotel built on a floating village in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

Photo shows the interior of a room of a B&B hotel built on a floating village in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

