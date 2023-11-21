More young people transitioning into B&B hotel industry

People's Daily Online) 10:08, November 21, 2023

Liu Xin, a B&B hotel manager, feeds a goat with a guest's daughter in a farm near the B&B hotel he works for. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

In recent years, there has been a growing trend among young travelers to opt for B&B hotels as their accommodation of choice, as well as an increased demand for employment opportunities in the B&B hotel industry. In June 2022, China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS) announced 18 new occupations, including B&B hotel managers.

After graduating from university in 2022, Gu Liping from east China's Jiangxi Province moved to Pingtan county in southeast China's Fujian Province and took on the role of a B&B hotel manager.

Gu has taken on additional responsibilities such as contract signing, insurance negotiations, procurement management, and navigating administrative approval processes.

Gu said that this experience has provided her with a deep understanding of the operational aspects of B&B hotels. She emphasized her desire to learn as much as possible while she is young, recognizing the invaluable nature of such knowledge that cannot be acquired through time or money.

Gu is also thinking about her own value within the industry.

She proactively educates herself on OTA (online travel agency) operations, establishes connections with various platform channels, and manages online stores, consciously selecting tasks that are considered "challenging and requiring advanced skills" as she believes that this is the path to utilizing her education and skills effectively, as well as enhancing her value and indispensability.

Chen Wenyan, a 34-year-old tourist, views B&B hotels as a personal retreat. She appreciates the one-on-one reception service offered by B&B hotel managers, as it allows her to enjoy maximum privacy during her stay.

During her trip to Yunnan Province in southwest China, Chen opted to stay at a local B&B hotel, which provided complimentary airport transportation services. Additionally, the hotel manager confirmed Chen's personalized dining preferences in advance and organized activities for her based on the local conditions.

Chen mentioned that any requirements regarding clothing, food, accommodation, and transportation can be easily communicated with the hotel managers at any time, and says the B&B hotel managers are highly flexible.

Liu Xin, a 24-year-old graduate from Guangxi Minzu Normal University with a major in tourism management, decided to make a career change after gaining experience in scenic spot copywriting and planning. In February 2022, Liu arrived in the Moganshan scenic area in east China's Zhejiang Province to take on the role of a B&B hotel manager.

The MHRSS has officially defined the role of a B&B hotel manager as someone who provides customized services including accommodation, dining, and immersive experiences of the local natural environment, culture, and lifestyle.

The key characteristic that sets B&B hotels apart from traditional hotels is their focus on personalized customization. Once a guest makes a reservation, the B&B hotel manager begins offering round-the-clock one-on-one online assistance, in contrast to hotel front desks.

Liu believes that the attentive, proactive, and sincere services provided by B&B hotel managers are one of the main reasons why guests choose B&B hotels over traditional hotels. Through nearly two years of work experience, Liu has come to realize that an experienced B&B hotel manager must possess not only enthusiasm but also adaptability.

According to Gu, the monthly income of a B&B hotel manager in Pingtan county ranges from 4,000 to 5,500 yuan (about $755.96). They sign labor contracts and the B&B hotels provide five types of insurance, along with meals and accommodation in most cases.

Gu believes that the profession has low requirements for education and experience, which can help alleviate employment pressure for some young job seekers. She also noted that not everyone is suited for this role.

Many young people who choose to become B&B hotel managers are looking to gain experience in the industry and expand their career prospects. Gu mentioned that a few of her colleagues decided to leave the B&B hotel to pursue their own projects. Some chose to return to their hometowns and open their own hotels, while others decided to operate simplified urban B&B lodgings.

These people approach their career transition with a strong sense of purpose and a desire to learn from their experience, ultimately gaining valuable insights along the way.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)