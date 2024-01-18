A taste of the Laba Festival with Beijing-style Laba congee

In China, the coming of the Laba Festival signals that Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, is just around the corner.

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the eighth day of the 12th month is commonly known as "Laba." The Laba Festival is a cherished traditional Chinese festival. On this day, it's customary for Chinese people to cook congee using a variety of grains, beans and dried fruits, famously known as "Laba congee."

The traditional of eating Laba congee during the festival could be traced back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

This dish includes a variety of grains such as rice, glutinous rice, and sorghum, along with mung beans and red beans. It is complemented by a selection of colorful dried fruits, including lotus seeds, red dates, and longan.

This winter, why not try making a bowl of Laba congee yourself?

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chengliang)