People eat Laba porridge to greet Laba Festival

Xinhua) 08:33, January 11, 2022

A volunteer serves free Laba porridge to sanitation workers in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba porridge on this day. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Volunteers serve free Laba porridge to citizens in Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba porridge on this day. (Photo by Ma Fengcheng/Xinhua)

Volunteers serve free Laba porridge to citizens in Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba porridge on this day. (Photo by Ma Fengcheng/Xinhua)

A teacher teaches children to identify Laba porridge ingredients at a kindergarten in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba porridge on this day. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

A teacher teaches children to identify Laba porridge ingredients at a kindergarten in Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba porridge on this day. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Volunteers serve free Laba porridge in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba porridge on this day. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Children learn Laba porridge ingredients at a kindergarten in Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba porridge on this day. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

A kid creates a painting with ingredients of Laba porridge in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba porridge on this day. (Photo by Chen Sanhu/Xinhua)

Children learn Laba porridge ingredients at a kindergarten in Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba porridge on this day. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)