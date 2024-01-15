China's e-commerce logistics index up in 2023

Xinhua) 10:46, January 15, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's e-commerce logistics index went up 4.2 points year on year in 2023 as the operation of the sector registered steady expansion, industry data showed.

The index averaged 110.1 points last year, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

In December 2023, the index stood at 112.4 points, edging down 0.7 points from the previous month, the data revealed.

The federation attributed this decline to the shrinking of demand, as sales promotions of major e-commerce platforms had concentrated heavily on the big annual shopping festival in November.

It also noted that e-commerce logistics demand still remained at a high level in December, with the categories of winter clothing and ice-and-snow tourism equipment proving major sources of momentum.

The federation expected China's e-commerce logistics index to remain at a high level in January 2024, driven by enthusiasm for holiday consumption and the accelerated development of the ice-and-snow economy.

