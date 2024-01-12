Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 23,469: ministry

Xinhua) 08:10, January 12, 2024

Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2024 shows a damaged car in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,469, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

GAZA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,469, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry Spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said in a press statement that the Israeli army killed 112 Palestinians and wounded 194 others during the past 24 hours.

Al-Qedra added that since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, 59,604 Palestinians were wounded as a result of Israeli attacks, among whom 6,200 were in urgent need to receive treatment outside Gaza.

"The situation in hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip is extremely catastrophic as a result of overcrowding with the wounded and tens of thousands of displaced people," he noted.

Al-Qedra called on UN institutions to intervene urgently "to provide water, food and shelter to the displaced before a catastrophe occurs, the consequences of which cannot be tolerated."

According to Palestinian security sources, intense Israeli bombardment from the air, land and sea continued in most parts of the Gaza Strip, especially in the governorates of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.

People are seen in front of a damaged building in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, on Jan. 11, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,469, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2024 shows damaged vehicles in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,469, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

A man stands on a road with damaged buildings in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, on Jan. 11, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,469, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

People walk past damaged buildings in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, on Jan. 11, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,469, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

People walk past damaged buildings in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, on Jan. 11, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,469, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2024 shows damaged buildings in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,469, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

A woman walks past damaged buildings in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, on Jan. 11, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,469, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)