Senior legislators study Xi's speech, guiding principles of CPC disciplinary agency plenum

Xinhua) 14:21, January 11, 2024

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group, presides over and makes a speech at a meeting of the group to study an important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection as well as the plenum's guiding principles, Jan. 10, 2024. The meeting also discussed measures to implement Xi's speech and the plenum's guiding principles in the field of Party building and the actual work of people's congresses. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislators on Wednesday gathered to study an important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection as well as the plenum's guiding principles.

The meeting of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, discussed measures to implement Xi's speech and the plenum's guiding principles in the field of Party building and the actual work of people's congresses.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group, presided over the meeting and made a speech.

The meeting stressed that members of the NPC Standing Committee's leading Party members group should retain the spirit of self-reform, and constantly conduct self-cultivation, self-restraint and self-reform.

It highlighted the need to ceaselessly improve Party conduct and crack down on corruption, and noted that work should be done with a pragmatic and solution-oriented approach.

The meeting also pledged continuous efforts to advance national anti-corruption legislation to enable better implementation of the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee.

