Young graduates seek work-life balance through "light labor" jobs

SHENYANG, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Last summer, graduate student Hongda (pseudonym) embarked on an apprenticeship at a bakery, where she immersed herself in the art of bread-making for 10 days.

"I had always harbored the desire to learn the craft of bread-making, viewing it as an additional skill and an alternative career path," she said.

For Hongda, the immediate gratification of "making a cake" provides her with a profound sense of achievement.

"Bread-making brings me great happiness. The tangible outcomes and the significance of crafting a delectable loaf of bread are greater for me than the rote memorization of academic courses," she said.

Like Hongda, many college students and graduates regard taking "light labor" jobs as an opportunity to acquire unique skills, and they enjoy sharing their experiences on the internet.

On popular review site Douban, a discussion group named the "light labor exploration alliance" boasts nearly 70,000 members. They often discuss topics such as exploring new ways of life and breaking free of normal career paths.

From their perspective, "light labor" is a broad term encompassing jobs that require some manual skills but limited physical strength.

In China, an increasing number of young college-educated people, having grown weary of mentally demanding office work, have opted for light labor jobs such as baker, agro-technician and housekeeper for high-end customers. Instead of fretting over issues such as inadequate job security and low social recognition, they are more intrigued by the prospect of exploring the novel lifestyles provided by such jobs.

After graduating from college, Yoyo (pseudonym) began working at a design institute, but she resigned due to the excessive overtime.

Subsequently, she volunteered at a farm on the outskirts of Beijing, undertaking various tasks, such as planting peanuts, serving at tables and kneading dough. Over time, she transitioned into a formal employee.

Yoyo is now the manager of a cafe at the farm. She actively contributes to planning and designing new projects on the farm, while occasionally engaging in farm work.

"There are no cubicles here, and overtime is non-existent. Everyone calls it a day after sunset," said Yoyo. "Though the salary is half of what I used to make, the cost of living is lower in the village. Plus, there is a one-month winter break."

For some observers, well-educated young people who opt for light labor jobs are squandering educational resources. However, for those choose such a path, the reward is often a solid sense of achievement and good work-life balance.

In 2024, Yoyo's farm plans to diversify its business by launching homestay services. "For us, it is a new business model. Here at the farm, there is always something new that moves you forward," she said.

