January 09, 2024

China's internet advertising market experienced double-digit growth in 2023, with the application of artificial intelligence playing a key role in reshaping related industry chains, according to a new report by the Interactive Marketing Lab in Zhongguancun, in partnership with the School of Journalism and Communication at Beijing Normal University and Miaozhen Academy of Marketing Science.

The “2023 Internet Advertising Data Report in China,” released on Jan. 8, provides an analysis of the internet advertising and marketing market in China, highlighting the resilience of the country's internet advertising sector.

China's internet advertising industry in 2023 was characterized by diversification, innovation, and intelligence, particularly in the application of AI technology, according to the report.

The market size of China’s internet advertising sector is projected to reach 573.2 billion yuan ($81 billion) in 2023, up 12.66 percent from 2022. This growth indicates a rebound following a period of structural adjustment and optimal resource allocation in 2022.

The size of China’s internet marketing sector is expected to hit 675 billion yuan in 2023, marking an increase of 9.76 percent from the previous year. The combined size of the advertising and marketing markets is estimated to be nearly 1.25 trillion yuan, an increase of 11.07 percent from the previous year.

The revenue of China's domestic small program game market, which refers to games integrated within larger platforms or social media applications, reached 20 billion yuan in 2023, marking a 300-percent increase over the previous year. This significant growth can be attributed to the diversified monetization methods of small program games, including in-app purchases, advertisement monetization, and mixed monetization strategies.

In terms of revenue growth scale, the transportation category maintained its strong growth momentum from 2022 and became the category with the largest increase in revenue scale in 2023. It contributed 20.11 billion yuan to revenue growth, representing an increase of 37.82 percent from 2022. This growth was greater than the growth contribution of 16.03 billion yuan from the food and beverage category.

