China revises rules on management of ozone-depleting substances
BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council to unveil China's decision to revise a set of rules governing the nation's management of ozone-depleting substances.
The new rules will take effect on March 1, 2024.
The revision, according to the decree, targets four main aspects. Under the revised rules, the definition of ozone-depleting substances was changed through the removal of some descriptive words, allowing hydrofluorocarbons to be controlled.
The revised rules specified that entities that incidentally produce ozone-depleting substances during the production process must dispose the substances safely and not directly discharge them.
It was also stipulated that entities that produce and use a large amount of ozone-depleting substances, or those that produce a large amount of ozone-depleting substances incidentally during the production process, install automatic monitoring equipment that is connected with environmental authorities' monitoring equipment, and ensure the data's accuracy.
The revised rules also specified more severe penalties for illegal acts.
