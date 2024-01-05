China's civil aviation sector sees soaring passenger trips in 2023

Xinhua) 15:35, January 05, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation sector handled 620 million passenger trips in 2023, up 146.1 percent from the previous year, and reaching 93.9 percent of the pre-pandemic level in 2019, official data showed.

Total transport turnover of this sector was 118.83 billion tonne-kilometers in 2023, an increase of 98.3 percent year on year, reaching 91.9 percent of the pre-pandemic level in 2019, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website Friday.

The sector transported 7.35 million tonnes of cargo and mail in 2023, up 21 percent year on year, returning to 97.6 percent of the figure recorded in 2019.

In 2023, total investment in fixed assets of China's civil aviation amounted to 115 billion yuan (16.2 billion U.S. dollars), exceeding 100 billion yuan for four consecutive years.

