China's new business registrations increase in January-November

Xinhua) 08:42, December 28, 2023

People look out of the windows of a coffee shop near Shichahai Lake in central Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The number of new business registrations in China rose in the first 11 months of the year, indicating favorable government policies and the optimization of the country's business environment.

More than 30.2 million new business entities were established during the period, up 10.5 percent year on year, according to data released by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on Wednesday.

Registrations of new companies increased 14.6 percent, and registrations of self-employment climbed 8.9 percent.

This year, China's business entities have developed steadily, exhibiting higher quality and increased capacities, SAMR said.

