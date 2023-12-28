China eases business burden with more tax, fee support

Xinhua) 08:38, December 28, 2023

Tax personnel introduce tax preferential policies to a financial worker at battery manufacturer SCUD in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's newly implemented tax refunds, as well as its cuts and deferrals of taxes and fees, exceeded 1.81 trillion yuan (about 255 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed on Wednesday.

More support was given to small businesses during the period, with 61.8 percent of tax and fee support going to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, according to the State Taxation Administration.

Approximately 73.8 percent of the support went to private businesses, the administration said.

Manufacturing and related wholesale and retail industries benefited most among all sectors, receiving 41.9 percent of all support, the administration noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)