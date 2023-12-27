From Hebei to the world: A journey into the dairy industry

December 27, 2023

China is the world's largest consumer of milk powder and second-largest market for dairy products. It is also a world front-runner in terms of dairy farming and production. How good is the quality of dairy products produced in a country with over 1.4 billion people and what is the secret behind the country's fast-developing dairy industry? In recent years, Hebei Province has established a dairy industry cluster that integrates farming, breeding, processing and tourism. In particular, the Junlebao Dairy Group, headquartered in Shijiazhuang City, is a globally renowned dairy company that pioneered building a complete industrial chain. Emily, a new mom from the US, eagerly enters Junlebao to begin exploring.

