China continues to address fiscal irregularities following audit

December 27, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has been addressing the fiscal irregularities spotted by auditors between June 2022 and May 2023, the country's top auditor said on Tuesday.

By the end of September, rectifications had been carried out involving funds worth over 957 billion yuan (about 134.79 billion U.S. dollars) and improvements to more than 1,600 rules and regulations had been made, with some 2,540 people held accountable, said Hou Kai, auditor general of the National Audit Office of China (CNAO), who delivered a report at the seventh session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress.

These rectifications solved some institutional and work mechanism problems that were detrimental to reform, development and economic as well as social stability, Hou said, adding that the CNAO had issued rectification notices to 138 regions, departments and units.

However, there are still unresolved issues, including instances of unresponsive, inaccurate and improper rectifications, he added, noting that the CNAO will intensify its tracking, supervision and inspection efforts to address these challenges.

