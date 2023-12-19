Home>>
China allocates disaster-relief funds to quake-hit regions
(Xinhua) 13:35, December 19, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government on Tuesday allocated 200 million yuan (about 28.18 million U.S. dollars) of funds to support disaster relief efforts in the earthquake-hit Gansu and Qinghai provinces.
Of the total, 150 million yuan will be used to support Gansu, while 50 million yuan will go to Qinghai, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Finance.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.