Chinese authorities stress response to disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow, freezing

Xinhua) 11:20, December 18, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities discussed the prevention of and response to disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions, according to a consultation meeting on Saturday.

The meeting was organized by the office of the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief as well as the Ministry of Emergency Management, and joined by relevant departments and provinces.

The disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions have had a high disaster risks and a large impact on people's livelihoods of some regions, the meeting said, adding that the widespread cold waves are expected to continue.

Strengthened efforts should be made to strengthen monitoring and issuing alerts and paying close attention to weather changes, the meeting said.

It also called for ensuring the safe and smooth operations of transport networks and power grids, optimizing rescue forces and resources, and enhancing coal, power, oil and gas supply capacities.

