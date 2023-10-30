Emergency air rescue drill highlights China's homegrown aircraft

10:14, October 30, 2023 By Hu Tao ( Xinhua

Two aircraft prepare to participate in an aerial firefighting drill in Jingmen City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 27, 2023. (Aviation Industry Corporation of China/Handout via Xinhua)

WUHAN, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A comprehensive emergency air rescue drill was held in central China's Jingmen City on Friday, highlighting the performance and key roles of independently developed Chinese aircraft in the emergency rescue system.

Directed by the Ministry of Emergency Management, the multi-aircraft, multi-mission comprehensive drill was organized by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) in joint efforts with local partners in Hubei Province.

The drill comprehensively displayed the achievements of China's aviation emergency rescue equipment system, and the innovative modes for practical aerial firefighting and other emergency air rescue operations, said the AVIC, China's leading planemaker.

The drill featured four typical emergency air rescue scenarios: aerial firefighting, air rescue, air medical support and emergency communications.

Seven models of China's independently developed aeronautical equipment tailored for emergency rescue missions participated in the drill.

In the four scenarios, various aircraft models and ground rescue personnel carried out diversified collaborative operations between fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, manned aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as aircraft and the ground firefighting force.

Aircraft are a surging power in modern emergency rescue operations, with advantages in terms of speed, agility and strong adaptability to various environments and missions.

They can reach the "last mile" of disaster-hit areas to save people and deliver supplies, and help patients during medical rescue. They can also conduct search and rescue operations during marine accidents.

A vast country with complex landforms, China faces tough and complex challenges from natural disasters. The country has been constantly strengthening its capabilities in air emergency rescue.

China's State Council has issued a plan to boost the construction of the modern emergency management system and capabilities for the 2021-2025 period by increasing aircraft for forest firefighting missions and making air-rescue capacities cover key forests and grasslands across the country.

The AVIC is pioneering the development of Chinese aeronautical equipment for emergency rescue operations.

"We will unremittingly enhance the high-level self-reliance of air rescue technologies, and create more equipment that can better serve the country's needs in emergency rescue operations," said Zhou Guoqiang, spokesperson of the AVIC.

An aircraft participates in an aerial firefighting drill in Jingmen City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 27, 2023. (Aviation Industry Corporation of China/Handout via Xinhua)

An aircraft participates in an aerial firefighting drill in Jingmen City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 27, 2023. (Aviation Industry Corporation of China/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)