Production of aircraft underway at aviation town in E China's Zhejiang

People's Daily Online) 09:40, August 29, 2023

A technician works on the production line of aircraft in the Wanfeng Aviation Town in Xinchang county, Shaoxing city, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

Technicians have been busy working on the production line of aircraft in the Wanfeng Aviation Town in Xinchang county, Shaoxing city, east China's Zhejiang Province.

With aircraft research and development (R&D) and manufacturing as its core business, and aviation operations, sightseeing, air sports, and training for obtaining pilot licenses as its business highlights, the town has achieved the integrated development of industrialization, informatization and urbanization by combining the aviation industry with culture and tourism.

