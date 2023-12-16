China updates guidelines for vaccination practices
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China has released new vaccination guidelines to enhance standardized immunization management, according to the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration.
The updated guidelines, a revision of the 2016 version, mandate standardized requirements for vaccination practices, including vaccine-use management, the monitoring and handling of suspected adverse reactions, as well as vaccination-rate surveillance.
According to the guidelines, disease control agencies and vaccination centers should implement a routine vaccine inspection system. This involves monthly checks on factors such as vaccine quantity, source, packaging, storage temperature and expiration date, with records maintained.
In China, vaccines are categorized into immunization plan vaccines, mandated by government regulations, and non-immunization plan vaccines, which residents voluntarily choose, excluding those specified in the official immunization plan.
