China's industrial output up 6.6 pct in November
(Xinhua) 13:33, December 15, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 6.6 percent year on year in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.
The growth accelerated from the 4.6-percent rise registered in October, according to the NBS.
On a monthly basis, industrial output edged up 0.87 percent in November.
The industrial output is used to measure the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars).
