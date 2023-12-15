China's service production index up 9.3 percent in November

Xinhua) 11:10, December 15, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's service production index went up 9.3 percent year on year in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

The growth rate was 1.6 percentage points faster than the October level, it added.

Sub-reading for the hospitality industry surged by 30.6 percent year on year. The sub-index tracking the performance of transportation, warehousing and postal services climbed 15.1 percent, while that for information transmission, software and IT services expanded 13.3 percent, according to the bureau.

In the first 11 months, the service production index increased by 8 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage points faster than that registered in the January-October period.

