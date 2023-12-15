We Are China

China's retail sales grow 10.1% year-on-year in November

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:41, December 15, 2023

China's retail sales increased 10.1 percent year-on-year in November this year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

The value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 6.6 percent year-on-year in November, said the NBS.

