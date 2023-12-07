Chinese FM calls for ceasefire between Palestine, Israel

December 07, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- It is urgent to reach a ceasefire between Palestine and Israel as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when exchanging views with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Palestine-Israel conflict over the phone.

At the crossroads of war and peace, major countries, in particular, should adhere to equity and justice, uphold objectivity and impartiality, display calmness and rationality, make an all-out effort to de-escalate the situation, and prevent a larger humanitarian crisis, he said.

Any solution to the current crisis in Gaza must not deviate from the two-state solution, and any arrangement concerning the future of Palestine must reflect the will of the Palestinian people, Wang added.

