Chinese FM calls for ceasefire between Palestine, Israel
BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- It is urgent to reach a ceasefire between Palestine and Israel as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when exchanging views with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Palestine-Israel conflict over the phone.
At the crossroads of war and peace, major countries, in particular, should adhere to equity and justice, uphold objectivity and impartiality, display calmness and rationality, make an all-out effort to de-escalate the situation, and prevent a larger humanitarian crisis, he said.
Any solution to the current crisis in Gaza must not deviate from the two-state solution, and any arrangement concerning the future of Palestine must reflect the will of the Palestinian people, Wang added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Israel, Hamas fighters engage in fierce face-to-face battles in Gaza
- UN refutes U.S. claim about safe places in Gaza
- Tens of thousands of Palestinians displaced to southern Gazan city to escape Israeli attacks
- PA thanks China for sending aid to Gazans in hour of need: Palestinian diplomat
- Palestinian president refuses Israel's plans to occupy parts of Gaza
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.