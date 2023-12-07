Tiktok, Yunus Social Business to support SMEs in Kenya

Xinhua) 08:58, December 07, 2023

NAIROBI, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Tiktok, a short-form mobile video platform, and Yunus Social Business (YSB), a global organization founded by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muhammad Yunus, on Wednesday launched a partnership to extend 1.5-million-U.S.-dollar loans to Kenya-based small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, the director of government relations and public policy at TikTok in sub-Saharan Africa, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the selected social enterprises will receive training and mentorship on brand and capability building about sales on e-commerce platforms.

"The partnership with YSB represents a transformative opportunity to empower entrepreneurs, address social challenges, and drive sustainable economic growth in Kenya," he said.

Susan Ngalawa, the regional director for East Africa at YSB, said that the partnership signifies a strategic shift toward embracing digital innovation that will empower aspiring entrepreneurs.

Ngalawa added that the collaboration with TikTok is designed to help SMEs overcome specific business challenges by providing them with direct financial support, upskilling their teams in digital marketing to strengthen their position in the digital economy and giving them access to markets as social businesses grow.

Ababu Namwamba, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, said that TikTok has an impact that extends beyond entertainment and social interaction because it has facilitated the growth of small businesses and entrepreneurs by providing a platform for marketing, showcasing products and reaching wider audiences.

Namwamba said that the funding by TikTok and YSB will help address a key challenge for entrepreneurs by providing long-term and low-interest loans and growth support to SMEs in Kenya.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)