Zimbabwean medical student aims to bring Chinese expertise back home

People's Daily Online) 13:58, December 06, 2023

Tabengwa George Takura, a Zimbabwean medical student, moved to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China in 2017 to pursue his clinical studies. He is currently an intern doctor at the First Affiliated Hospital of Xinjiang Medical University. Takura's goal is to acquire advanced medical skills in China before returning to Zimbabwe to assist patients. He believes that to excel in medicine in China, one must first learn the Chinese language and understand the culture. Takura enjoys visiting museums and making local friends in China, seeking to learn about and immerse himself in Chinese culture through direct experiences.

