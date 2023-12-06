City in E China's Anhui transforms abandoned mining site into thriving tent hotel

From the viewing platform on the southern slope of the Jinjiling Mountains, Guangde city, a county-level city in east China's Anhui Province, one is treated to the view of majestic mountains and winding green trails.

The presence of a few exposed rocky areas serves as a testament to the transformation of the site.

In the past, thriving mining activities left behind visible scars on the environment, as well as abandoned tailings.

In 2021, an investment company in Shanghai invested nearly 100 million yuan ($14 million) to build a tent hotel along the slope.

Photo shows a tent hotel on an abandoned mining site in Guangde city, a county-level city in east China's Anhui Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Guangde municipal committee)

The tent hotel offers a unique blend of individuality, high quality, and experiential elements. The tent-like structures, resembling cocoons, evoke a sense of wonder akin to scenes from science fiction movies.

This photo captures a mesmerizing sight of Jinjiling Mountains enveloped in a sea of clouds. (Photo/Wei Jiasheng)

Since its opening in early October 2023, the hotel has attracted many visitors, becoming an increasingly popular choice for tourists from the Yangtze River Delta region.

The tent hotel is a demonstration project for the market-oriented transformation of abandoned mining sites in Anhui Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Guangde municipal committee)

Before the project commenced construction, Qiu Yunfei, head of the tent hotel project, and his team conducted multiple on-site inspections.

Qiu acknowledged the project's potential during his initial visit, and vowed to make a difference in cultural tourism by transforming the scarred mining site into a thriving camping destination.

Photo shows a tent hotel on an abandoned mining site in Guangde city, a county-level city in east China's Anhui Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Guangde municipal committee)

Since its opening, the area has become a magnet for local villagers. It highlights the striking difference between the present site and the desolate mining site it once was.

Qiu revealed that they dedicated seven months just to level the ground, which initially appeared barren with no trees or crops, except for scattered weeds.

The abandoned mining site has undergone a remarkable transformation, becoming a captivating destination for visitors. It also serves as a demonstration project for the market-oriented transformation of abandoned mining sites in Anhui Province.

The presence of a few exposed rocky areas serves as a testament to the transformation of Jinjiling Mountains. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Guangde municipal committee)

