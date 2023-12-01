BMW, Mercedes-Benz to build fast-charging network in China

Xinhua) 13:46, December 01, 2023

BERLIN, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- BMW and Mercedes-Benz are setting up a joint venture (JV) to build a fast-charging network for electric cars in China, the German carmakers announced in a joint press release on Thursday.

As equal partners, Mercedes-Benz and BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) want to use their charging know-how and their "in-depth understanding" of the new energy vehicle (NEV) market in China, the car manufacturers said.

The first charging stations are to go into operation in the most important Chinese NEV regions as early as next year. By the end of 2026, the joint venture seeks to operate 1,000 stations with a total of 7,000 charging points.

The fast-charging network will be open to the broader public. "Where conditions allow," electricity will be obtained directly from renewable sources, the companies stressed. The deal is still subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

At the beginning of the month, Mercedes-Benz put a charging hub into operation in Chengdu in southwest China as part of its efforts to establish its own global fast-charging network.

This week, Mercedes-Benz inaugurated its first German charging hub in Mannheim in southwest Germany.

"The opening of the first Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub in Germany is an important step on our way to emission-free driving," Franz Reiner, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG, said on Monday.

