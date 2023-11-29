China issues reports on 2023 research fronts

Xinhua) 10:25, November 29, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday released reports on research hotspots and emerging frontiers in 2023 and selected 128 research frontiers that have performed actively or developed rapidly within this year.

Titled "2023 Research Fronts" and "Research Front 2023: Active Fields, Leading Countries/Regions," the two reports were jointly issued by the Institutes of Science and Development, the National Science Library, both under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Clarivate.

The research frontiers cover fields such as agricultural science, botany and zoology, ecology and environmental science, Earth science, clinical medicine, biological science, chemistry and materials science, physics, astronomy and astrophysics, mathematics, information science, economics, and psychology.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)