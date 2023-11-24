Home>>
China-US relations in crucial time: Chinese expert
(People's Daily App) 16:27, November 24, 2023
People's Daily reporter interviewed Sun Bingyan, a lecturer in the international politics department at the University of International Relations in Beijing. He said China-US relations were in a crucial time and obstacles like US unilateral ideology have blocked the way. He proposed the two countries cooperate in economics and global affairs to stabilize bilateral exchanges. Click the video to see.
(Produced by He Chen, Zhang Yiyun, Zhang Sheng, Yang Tong and Lin Rui)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
