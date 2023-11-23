China-ASEAN international media tour starts in Indonesia to tell story of win-win cooperation

November 23, 2023

JAKARTA, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- An international media tour has started in Indonesia, aiming to showcase the achievements of Chinese enterprises going overseas, and tell the story of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

An interview team of the "Song of Our Homeland" China-ASEAN International Media Tour 2023 on Wednesday started their journey of friendship at Halim Station, which is the starting point of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway.

The 30 team members are workers of Indonesian and Chinese media organizations, Indonesia-based international students from China, and young Chinese and overseas Chinese who stayed in Indonesia.

"We all witnessed that the exchanges between media and between young people became more and more frequent during the past 10 years," said Li Xin, leader of the interview team and deputy editor-in-chief of China Daily Website.

Apart from visiting a few Chinese companies doing business in Indonesia, the team took the high-speed train from Jakarta to Bandung and visited the former site of the Bandung Conference in 1955.

"In terms of cultural exchange, even the smallest thing matters, recording and sharing is the key," said Li Tianchang, a Chinese exchange student at Bandung-based Padjadjaran University.

For Luki, a journalist who works for Kompas, an Indonesian national newspaper, it is her first time to take the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train.

"Indonesians are always excited and happy about new things," said Luki. "Although I traveled a lot by high-speed trains when I stayed in China, taking a high-speed train in my own country is still a completely different experience."

